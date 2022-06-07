One of Miami’s best breakfast spots reopens in Little River

Have you ever had a meal so memorable you countdown the days until you can have it again? It happened to us the day we tried Rosie’s wild mushroom polenta for the first time, and we’ve been looking forward to it ever since.

The Overtown pop-up restaurant, owned by husband and wife Akino and Jamila West, closed last September while the duo focused on opening a permanent restaurant. Now, the popular pandemic pop-up has finally reemerged as Rosie’s: The Backyard, an expansive courtyard where guests can dine under the cover of large Banyan trees.

The Little River spot is fully outdoors, dotted with foliage and very picturesque, but it won’t be there long. The Backyard is a holdover while the couple completes renovations on a historic home they plan to turn into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the same neighborhood. Though isn’t the only reason you’ll want to rush to Rosie’s.

Photograph: Courtesy Rosie's: The Backyard

The fresh space is a “bit more elevated,” says Jamila. “We’ve taken inspiration from global destinations to create the menu, but looked in our backyard to create a dining destination for the whole neighborhood.” The all-day menu includes standouts such as deviled eggs topped with crispy chicharrones and chines; burrata topped with fresh mango from the Wests’ own backyard as well as wildflower honey; and a hangover-curing pastrami hash with sweet potato sformato, charred green onion gremolata and goat cheese. Thankfully, the aforementioned polenta is up for grabs, too.

Rosie’s: The Backyard opens Thursday through Sunday from 9am to 3pm at 7127 NW Second Avenue in Little River. For the latest news, be sure to check out the restaurant’s Instagram.