Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Makoto
Photograph: Courtesy STARR Restaurants

One of Miami’s best sushi restaurants debuts a splashy new space

Introducing the new Makoto.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

It’s been over 10 years since Makoto opened in the high-end Bal Harbour Shops. So much more than a mall eatery, restaurateur Stephen Starr’s and chef Makoto Okuwa’s Japanese restaurant garnered great acclaim with its superior sushi (Makoto’s spicy tuna crispy rice is the gold standard for the dish in Miami) and excellent service. Though some time in the last couple of years it seems Makoto just couldn’t keep up with its growing popularity as its outdoor dining area literally spilled right into the center of the shops. While there are worst backdrops for a meal than a Goyard storefront, something had to give—and it has.

Last week, Makoto debuted a new and much-improved location on the third floor of the Bal Harbour Shops—a completely new build in a recently developed area of the retail center. Trading in its dark, rustic Japanese interiors for a bright and breezy French brasserie design, the new Makoto is a little softer, more feminine and decidedly more Palm Beach than Tokyo. Parisian-based architect and designer India Mahdavi conceived a color scheme of corals and pinks replete with floral motifs and vintage-inspired furnishings. Think of all the colors in a sunset—or the perfect salmon roll. Both visuals work well here. It’s also much, much bigger with 244 seats indoors and outdoors, plus a 16-seat sushi counter where Okuwa, known as a master of Edomae-style sushi, will occasionally pop up.

Below is a glimpse of the freshly updated space, which Starr calls “stunning” and Mahdavi refers to as “a more feminine experience of Japanese dining.” We can't help but agree. 

Makoto
Photograph: Courtesy STARR Restaurants
Makoto
Photograph: Courtesy STARR RestaurantsPhotograph: Courtesy STARR Restaurants
Makoto
Photograph: Courtesy STARR Restaurants

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.