Miami
Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures

One of Miami’s most historic waterfront restaurants is back

The 83-year-old Blue Marlin Fish House once again assumes its perch at Oleta River State Park.

By
Virginia Gil
Water sports and smoked fish dip—a pairing you can only find at Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant and Adventures. The historic waterfront restaurant at Oleta River State Park resumed operations this week after closing for over a year due to lockdown. Its return was met with a huge celebration—live music, yard games and a ribbon-cutting ceremony—befitting of a beloved dining institution that’s been around for 83 years. Open since 1938, the North Miami Beach establishment operated as a smokehouse and trading post for local fishermen. Over the decades, it transformed into a casual outdoor eatery for parkgoers and smoked fish enthusiasts—theirs is said to be the best in all of South Florida.

Blue Marlin serves a sizable selection of fresh seafood, plus juicy burgers, hot dogs and beer—all recent additions as part of the restaurant’s anticipated reopening. “We’ve been working hard to reopen Blue Marlin Fish House, and it's coming back better than ever with a new menu and a variety of outdoor recreation rentals,” said Jimmy Rodriguez, executive chef of Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant and Adventures. A variety of daily specials were also added, including $5 frozen drinks on Fridays and $6 nachos on Wednesdays. Happy hour is offered on weekdays from 3 to 6pm, featuring $2 off draft beer and wines by the glass.

Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures

Once you’ve had your fill of conch fritters, fried fish and cocktails, Blue Marlin gives you the opportunity to burn it off without leaving the venue: Folks can rent kayaks and paddleboards right from the restaurant, and all rentals are 50% off on Mondays. Now doesn’t that sound like the perfect reason to play hooky this summer?

Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant & Adventures

