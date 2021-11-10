Over-the-top Christmas bar, Miracle, is returning to Miami with two pop-ups

Who needs snow when you have festive cocktails to signal the start of the holiday season? In Miami, it kicks off with the return of over-the-top Christmas bar Miracle—a fully immersive wonderland bursting with decor, themed drinks and holiday cheer.

Miracle Bar, which first popped up at Gramps in Wynwood in 2018 and then again in 2019, resurfaces with a second location at The Doral Yard. Both outposts will open on the Friday after Thanksgiving and run through December 26, with DRINK Miami®—the hospitality group responsible for one of the city’s largest spirits festivals—behind the monthlong affair. In other words, there’ll be more to sip than basic spiked eggnog.

Menu highlights include the Christmapolitan with spiced cranberry sauce and vodka; the Bad Santa with Jamaican rum and mixed spice butter; and the Snowball Old-Fashioned with rye whiskey and gingerbread. Miracle at the Doral Yard will debut several new cocktails, such as the SanTaRex served in an adorable dinosaur mug and the Jolly Koala that’s made with bourbon, mulled wine reduction and mole bitters. Lest you think about swiping the cute drinking vessels and landing yourself on the naughty list this year, Miracle will be selling all of its glassware.

Photograph: Melissa Hom

Two locations mean double the festooned bartenders, kitschy decor, festive tunes and timed snowfalls. It also gives folks two places to knock back naughty and nice shots all season long. The pop-ups run daily from November 26 through December 26: late night in Wynwood (Sun–Thu, 7pm–1am; Fri, Sat 7pm–3am) and with extended hours in Doral, where day-drinking is encouraged (Sun–Thu noon–10pm; Fri, Sat noon–midnight). Expect themed nights, tacky sweater contests, barbershop quartets and Mariah Carey’s holiday classic on loop: All we really want for Christmas is you, Miracle.