Ralph's Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy @ralphscoffee/Leo Diaz

Ralph Lauren just opened its first Miami coffee shop, and it’s chic

Order your next latte with an extra pump of prep at the new Ralph's Coffee inside Aventura Mall.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Step away from the Starbucks. It’s time to treat yourself to something a bit more bougie, and we’ve got just the fix. Ralph’s, fashion brand Ralph Lauren’s chain of luxe cafés, has opened its very first Florida location in Miami at Aventura Mall.

In case you’re not on TikTok, Ralph’s is sort of a big deal. With locations around the world including in New York, London, Tokyo and Chicago, Ralph’s Coffee has racked up over 675M views on the platform as users queue up to shoot “aesthetic” videos of the elegant interiors and sip Ralph’s Espresso Tonic, their signature iced coffee made with three shots of espresso, tonic water and an orange slice.

Unlike some other Ralph’s Coffees housed inside iconic, flagship RL locations, the Aventura outpost is a bit scaled back, but still instantly recognizable. Situated just outside the Ralph Lauren store on the mall’s lower level, expect a cozy, timeless design featuring black and white marble floors and mixed café and bench seating, all trimmed in the brand’s iconic shade of hunter green. And yes, there's a giant, furry Polo Bear, too.

Ralph's Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy @ralphscoffee

The Americana-themed shop serves Ralph’s USDA organic special blend coffee, espresso and teas, along with specialty drinks and a selection of sweet treats like brownies and chocolate chip cookies. The Central and South America-sourced beans are roasted and packaged in the US by La Colombe, and the decaf is made using an all-natural Swiss Water Process.

Looking for a gift for the caffeine-fueled prep in your life? Ralph’s Coffee beans are also available for purchase, along with a smattering of vintage-chic Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories.

