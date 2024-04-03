Miami
Rolling Loud Festival Miami
Photograph: @alyyypasRolling Loud Festival Miami

Rolling Loud Miami will return to Hard Rock Stadium this December

Pre-sales to the 10th anniversary edition of the world's largest hip-hop festival open on April 5.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Miami’s flagship hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest rap and hip-hop festivals in the country—even the world. Since its inception in 2015, it's grown to include a stop in California and abroad in Portugal, Germany and Thailand. In that same span, Rolling Loud expanded to a full weekend-long festival, with just about every rapper you can think of gracing its stage: Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and so many more.

Though it originated at Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud Miami has since made a new home at Hard Rock Stadium. And now, for its tenth anniversary, the festival has announced that it's moving from the hot summer months to December for the first time. Rolling Loud Miami will return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from December 13 through 15, 2024.

The three-day blowout fest will be the crown jewel of Rolling Loud's year-long "10 Years of Rolling Loud," commemorating a decade of wins with epic celebrations in California, Austria and Thailand. As has become its legacy, the upcoming 2024 festival in Miami will bring together talent from across subgenres, from legendary headliners to less established artists on the come-up.

Though the Miami festival lineup has not yet been announced, the recent Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park featured headlining performances from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future x Metro Boomin, ¥$, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, and more, with guest appearances from the likes of Travis Scott and Quavo.

According to festival organizers, more info is set to drop very soon. In the meantime, set your alarms for the ticket presale, which begins at noon ET on Friday, April 5.

