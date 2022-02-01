One of London’s grandest restaurants is (finally) ready to make its Miami debut this month. Opening on February 3, Sexy Fish in Brickell is the first international outpost of Richard Caring’s opulent, Asian-inspired eatery located in the British capital’s Mayfair neighborhood. It opened in 2015 and has since attracted celebrities, VIPs and the like with its impressive design, covetable art collection and five-star cuisine.

Caring, one of London’s most successful restaurateurs (and, full disclosure, a prominent investor in the Time Out group) intends to double-down on all of Sexy Fish’s greatness in Miami, where 10 Damien Hirst pieces and no less than 26 bespoke Frank Gehry lamps adorn the massive space. He worked with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio on its glamorous, ocean-themed look: 10-foot tall mermaid sculptures, bathroom sinks set atop mermaid and octopus tails—for women and men, respectively—and a fish tank filled with coral and tropical fish spanning the width of the private dining room immerses guests in an underwater world.

Photograph: Ken Hayden Photography

Sexy Fish’s menu, helmed by chef Bjoern Weissgerber, follows suit with various high-end seafood dishes such as black cod, king crab and something new called the Sexy Gold Fish & Crispy Caviar, featuring a marinated gold-flake sea bass finished on the robata and served with caviar. And if all of that doesn’t seem lavish enough to you, there’s nightly entertainment planned where festooned mermaid dancers, world-renowned DJs and flowing champagne should keep this fancy party going till very late.

Photograph: Ben Carpenter