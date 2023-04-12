Shake Shack is hosting an all-day pickleball clinic and tournament in Miami Shores

Shake Shack has an uncanny ability to read our minds and anticipate our desires, sometimes before we’re even aware of them. Yes, we’re contemplating our next burger about 90% of the time. But pickleball?

The rapidly rising sport—no longer ascribed to active geriatrics—has piqued our interest lately, we admit. And now the fast-casual burger chain has swooped in with the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

A bit like if ping pong and tennis made a baby, pickleball has taken over as a great equalizer and real-deal industry, making enthusiasts of celebrities, pro athletes and our parents alike. It’s no wonder Shake Shack has teamed up with the Tennis Channel on its inaugural national Pickleball Club tour this spring.

The all-day Shake Shack Pickleball Club Miami will take place on April 29 from 1 to 6pm at the Miami Shores Tennis Club (825 NE 100th St). Targeted toward beginner to intermediate-level players, the day of clinics concludes with a round-robin tournament of men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles divisions.

Photograph: Shutterstock

So, how does it all work? Clinics will be led by the racket sports pros from Toss & Spin. If you’re completely new to the game, up to a beginner-advanced, you’ll want to sign up for the hour-long Intro to Pickleball Clinic (1:30pm; $45), which focuses on technique, games and playing.

The Beginner Advanced/Intermediate Clinic (2:45pm; $45) is open to advanced beginner and intermediate players who can sustain consistent rallies: You're familiar with pickleball, but you’d like to take your game up a notch.

Neither clinic is mandatory, but they’re a great way to warm up for the day’s big, two-hour tournament (4pm; $60). A ticket for this part of the day covers a team of two. Paddles will be provided for those who need them.

Aside from entry and participation, tickets to the Pickleball Club include unlimited Shake Shack lemonade, Shack2O, beer and canned Spritz Society sparkling cocktails. Take-home swag like Club merch, a voucher for a free ShackBurger and a limited-edition Recess x Shake Shack pickleball paddle for tournament winners are also up for grabs.

Photograph: Shutterstock

To further sweeten the deal and really make a case for this whole pickleball thing, 25% of all ticket sales from the event will be donated to the Overtown Youth Center, a youth development program that provides comprehensive services to at-risk youth in some of South Florida’s most underserved neighborhood.