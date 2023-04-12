Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pickleball
Photograph: Unsplash/Joan Azeka

Shake Shack is hosting an all-day pickleball clinic and tournament in Miami Shores

Tickets to the open-level event include equipment and cocktails—and support a great cause.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Shake Shack has an uncanny ability to read our minds and anticipate our desires, sometimes before we’re even aware of them. Yes, we’re contemplating our next burger about 90% of the time. But pickleball?

The rapidly rising sport—no longer ascribed to active geriatrics—has piqued our interest lately, we admit. And now the fast-casual burger chain has swooped in with the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

A bit like if ping pong and tennis made a baby, pickleball has taken over as a great equalizer and real-deal industry, making enthusiasts of celebrities, pro athletes and our parents alike. It’s no wonder Shake Shack has teamed up with the Tennis Channel on its inaugural national Pickleball Club tour this spring.

The all-day Shake Shack Pickleball Club Miami will take place on April 29 from 1 to 6pm at the Miami Shores Tennis Club (825 NE 100th St). Targeted toward beginner to intermediate-level players, the day of clinics concludes with a round-robin tournament of men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles divisions.

Pickleball
Photograph: Shutterstock

So, how does it all work? Clinics will be led by the racket sports pros from Toss & Spin. If you’re completely new to the game, up to a beginner-advanced, you’ll want to sign up for the hour-long Intro to Pickleball Clinic (1:30pm; $45), which focuses on technique, games and playing.

The Beginner Advanced/Intermediate Clinic (2:45pm; $45) is open to advanced beginner and intermediate players who can sustain consistent rallies: You're familiar with pickleball, but you’d like to take your game up a notch.

Neither clinic is mandatory, but they’re a great way to warm up for the day’s big, two-hour tournament (4pm; $60). A ticket for this part of the day covers a team of two. Paddles will be provided for those who need them.

Aside from entry and participation, tickets to the Pickleball Club include unlimited Shake Shack lemonade, Shack2O, beer and canned Spritz Society sparkling cocktails. Take-home swag like Club merch, a voucher for a free ShackBurger and a limited-edition Recess x Shake Shack pickleball paddle for tournament winners are also up for grabs.

Pickleball
Photograph: Shutterstock

To further sweeten the deal and really make a case for this whole pickleball thing, 25% of all ticket sales from the event will be donated to the Overtown Youth Center, a youth development program that provides comprehensive services to at-risk youth in some of South Florida’s most underserved neighborhood.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!