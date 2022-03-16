SKIMS opens its first-ever Miami pop-up this weekend

Here to herald the official start of swimsuit season in Miami is Kim Kardashian: This weekend, the reality star and mogul launches SKIMS’ debut swimwear collection IRL with the brand’s first-ever Miami pop-up store.

Opening on Saturday, March 19, in the Design District, the temporary shop stocks the new category’s full range, including 19 different styles in seven different colorways sold from size XXS to 4X. From the long-sleeved crop tops and bike-short unitards to the classic triangle tops Kardashian debuted this week on her personal Instagram account, Swim will be well represented.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami! It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream,” says Kardashian. “I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.”

Photograph: Courtesy SKIMS

Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger designed the futuristic space, anchored by an angular chrome box with an infinity-edge water detail, which is sure to inspire many an Instagram post. Shopping at SKIMS is intended to feel immersive with its tonal interiors and molded surfaces. Don’t be afraid to stick around a while either—NYC’s small-batch ice cream shop Morgenstern’s will be selling ice cream in six of SKIMS’ signature hues.

While the rest of the solutions-oriented brand’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear pieces will not be sold in-store, the pop-up gives shoppers who are new to SKIMS an idea of its inclusive sizing, which is consistent throughout the range of items.

SKIMS will be located at 95 NE 40th Street and opens daily from 11am to 8pm starting this Saturday. Time to stock up, Miami!