Sleep inside DJ Khaled’s epic Miami sneaker closet, now on Airbnb

No, you won’t be confined to a closet for the duration of your stay.

You’ve heard about the Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe. How would you like to be the devoted sneakerhead who lived, for just one night, in a shoe closet?

But not just any shoe closet. Nay, we’re talking about the veritable sneaker kingdom of DJ Khaled, the We The Best maven whose prized kicks number upwards of 10,000 pairs.

Photograph: Raquel Perez Puig

In partnership with Airbnb, Khaled is giving two lucky fans a chance to sleep inside his legendary sneaker closet, to breathe the shoes’ same air and dream the shoes’ same dreams.

Reservations go live on Tuesday, November 29 at 1pm, when you can log on to book a single-night stay on December 5 or 6 for just $11 (a humble-braggy reference to the star’s shoe size, but we’ll take it). If you manage to secure a stay, expect to be greeted by a handwritten welcome note from Khaled himself as well as an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s to take home.

Photograph: Raquel Perez Puig

Though you won’t actually be staying in Khaled’s real closet, nor his real home, what you will experience is a night in the Magic City through Khaled’s (and his shoes’) eyes. Located inside a luxe Miami Airbnb, the recreated closet will house a king-sized bed and hundreds of pairs from Khaled’s personal collection, including the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs.”

And no, you and your guest won’t be confined to a closet for the duration of your stay. You’ll also have access to an outdoor lounge where you can kick back and catch some rays after taking a dip in the secluded, marble-clad pool. You’ll also be treated to a catered dinner from Khaled’s Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking, as well as a private shopping session at 305 Kicks.

Photograph: Raquel Perez Puig

These two, one-night stays for up to two guests are not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.