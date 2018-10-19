Sweet Liberty is making the world’s biggest gin and juice—and you can help them drink it

This Sunday, around 7pm, if you happen to be rollin’ down the street, smoking indo, and find yourself suddenly craving something to sip on, then you need to point your car towards Sweet Liberty and drive. Because this Sunday the great Miami Beach bar (which recently landed at number 21 on the annual World's 50 Best Bars list and has long been number one in our heart) will attempt to break the world record for the world’s biggest gin and juice cocktail.

The bar team is aiming for 580 liters—which would beat the record set by none other than Snoop Dogg himself back in May—and we have faith in them. The swimming pool of a cocktail will be made with Waterloo No.9 Gin and Kennesaw Farms juice. Afterward, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase cocktails from the huge gin and juice. Proceeds from the drink will be donated to the son of the late John Lermayer, a Sweet Liberty co-owner who tragically passed away this year.

The mixing starts at 7pm and ends when the last drop has been sipped up. Good luck, Sweet Liberty!

