August 2021: It’s hot, sticky and rainy and, boy, could we use a drink. Luckily, the best bars in Miami have come to the rescue, lifting us up with refreshing drinks, cool A.C. (shoutout to Gramps!) and communal environments where we can all come together (safely) around our favorite cocktails. This list has grown since the last time we checked in. We welcome back Jaguar Sun, which closed its Little River pop-up and reemerged in its old downtown spot this summer. Plus, we’re making room for a mezcal speakeasy and a shiny new natural wine bar. Truly, there’s something for every person on this list—may you never go thirsty again. Cheers, friends!

Remember when the only cocktail anyone thought to order in Miami was a mojito? Those dark days are long gone. Over the past decade, star bartenders have emerged to introduce true mixology to the Magic City. One drink at a time, we went from enjoying well-and-soda mixes at our neighborhood spot to having the option of 10-ingredient tipples at a Miami speakeasy. While we still have our beloved dive bars and offbeat trailblazers, we’ve added new up-market rooftops and low-key spaces that are continuing the tradition of spirit-filled innovation. Thirsty yet? Here’s where to find the best bars in Miami, from Wynwood to South Beach to Little Havana.

