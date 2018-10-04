The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Oct 5–7

Fri 5

Siro-A Techno Circus

Equal parts Blue Man Group, Kraftwerk and Marcel Marceau, these face-painted Tokyo entertainers ascended to the semifinals of Season 10 of America’s Got Talent on the strength of their novelty act, which melds mime, visual effects and techno music.

Sat 6

Vegan Block Party

An entire day dedicated to plant-based food and healthy living happens in Coconut Grove this weekend. Learn the basics of sustainability and a cruelty-free lifestyle while noshing on tasty vegan bites from local restaurants and hanging out with like-minded folks. Expect live music and kid-friendly entertainment.

Colmado 305

Colmados are Dominican-style, bodega-like stores where locals congregate, shop and hang out. Now, this meeting-point-turned-art-installation makes its way from New York to Miami, popping up at the Wynwood Marketplace in honor of Latino Heritage Month. The Peralta Project, Apt. 78 and Cerveza Presidente put on the cultural event, featuring art, music and beer. (Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave)

Sebastian Yatra

If your radio is permanently tuned to Tú 94.9, you probably know all about Latin heartthrob Sebastian Yatra’s highly anticipated Miami show. Colombian reggaeton singer Manuel Turizo joints the Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter on stage. Arrive early for a good view or prepare to watch from behind a sea of screaming girls.

Sun 7

Zumba Pool Party at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Earn your day by the pool at this fitnesscentric gathering. You’ll start your day with a 60-minute, high-energy Zumba class led by instructors Cat Medina and Alexsa Sissom. Post dance party, you’ll meet by the sunrise pool to chill and shop the Babalu athleisure pop-up. Choose from two class times as well as optional discounted spa treatments.

