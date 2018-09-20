The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Sept 21–23

Fri 21

Miami Marlins Fans Weekend

You spend all year rooting for the home team and now the Miami Marlins are showing you, the fans, the appreciation some well-deserved appreciation in the form of freebies and special events. Thursday through Sunday, score Marlins swag bags, meet the players and even check out a free concert following Saturday’s game.

Sat 22

New World Symphony Open House

Classical music and healthy living collide at this free event hosted by New World Center and Baptist Health. Take part in Zumba, yoga and self-defense classes; get your vital checked then hydrate at the chill zone; and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the New World Center, among the numerous complimentary activities scheduled throughout the day.

Burlock Coast Bourbon Dinner

September—besides marking the beginning of fall yet still being really damn hot—is bourbon month. Celebrate it the ritzy, waterfront restaurant Burlock Coast, who rolls out a three-course, booze-inspired menu this weekend. The special dinner features pan-roasted clams, barbecue brisket and a pecan tart. Round out the evening with—what else?—a refreshing bourbon cocktail. Reservations are encouraged.

Juana Molina

Catch the irreverent Argentinian songstress in a rare solo appearance in Miami Beach. Following a run on tour with David Byrne, Molina, who’s been likened to Björk and Aphex Twin, performs as part of Rhythm Foundation’s Latinx concert series.

Sun 23

Historic Miami River Cruise with Dr. George

Hop aboard the Island Queen and set sail down the Miami River for an early morning tour with HistoryMiami’s resident historian, Dr. Paul George. Learn the pivotal role the river played in the city’s development while enjoying a couple of hours on the water.

Homegrown Bites Brews + Bands Festival

Fall or not, we can all agree it’s still too hot to spend the day outdoors. Head indoors instead for a full day of brews, live music and bites at this homespun fest, featuring all local vendors. Proceeds from the day’s festivities benefit pediatric cancer organization Live Like Bella.

