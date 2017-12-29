The best things we saw on Instagram in 2017

The year 2017 was wretched, racked with hurricanes and political shit storms. So many days we found ourselves anxiously reaching for our phones and turning to Instagram for a cute puppy photo, a jolly Asian baby or anything else that could possibly get us out of this funk. The local Insta feed didn’t disappoint either, showing up with plenty of Miami food porn, hometown pride and other stuff that made 2017 generally suck less. With that, we leave you with our favorite Instagrams of 2017. May your 2018 be filled with so much cheer, life doesn’t need a filter.

The year’s best photo op: Remix the Dog meets Salt Bae.

A post shared by Remix the Dog (@remixthedog) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:34am PST

The Bass reopened this fall and gave us a rainbow of creepy clowns to ogle.

A post shared by 😻✈️☀️🌊🌴 (@letsdoitkittystyle) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Things started to look up for the Miami Marine Stadium in 2017, and she’s looking better than ever.

A post shared by The Flying Eye (@flye_drones) on Aug 24, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

Knaus Berry Farm’s opening day meant tons of bun porn. Mmmmmmmmhhh.

A post shared by FitWaffle | Eat•Train•Travel🍔 (@fitwaffle) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:16am PST

This little girl was all of this in 2017—obsessed with the oculus at Frost Science.

A post shared by CJ (@cjstripe) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

2017 was the year Moonlight won an Academy Award and put Liberty City and Jimmy’s, our favorite greasy diner, on the map.

A post shared by Billy Corben (@billycorben) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:26am PST

2017 also brought us the Wharf, the Miami River bar we didn’t know we needed.

A post shared by The Wharf (@wharfmiami) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

And who can forget the Turnover Chain?

A post shared by Fan Account Of Canes Football (@_u_miami_football) on Dec 27, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

The reason we had to buy all new pants in 2017: Vicky’s House.

A post shared by Olee Fowler (@oleefowler) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Lifeguard towers looked particularly stunning in 2017.

A post shared by Maria Tettamanti (@mariatettamanti) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Miami’s most famous chimp got his first set of wheels and we died.

A post shared by @limbanizwf on Dec 18, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

San Lazaro went to Calle Ocho, everyone still twerked.

A post shared by Ahol Sniffs Glue (@aholsniffsglue) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The one thing that didn’t disappoint us in 2017: Miami sunsets.

A post shared by Devin Kay (@devin__kay) on Dec 27, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

