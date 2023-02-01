The bros from NYC's most lit trivia night answer our burning questions

Question Party?! is headed to South Beach, promising a tequila-fueled trivia and comedy rager for the books.

Hosted by funny guys Dan Davies and J. Michael Stauffer, Question Party?! is New York City’s long-running, lit night of random facts, drinks and friendly competition. Ahead of their South Beach debut at Time Out Market on Friday, February 10, we tapped the dynamic duo to answer a few burning questions of our own.

From how QP was born to bizarre factoids and their wildest memories from over the years, read on for a quick crash course on Dan and Mike and their beloved, everyman's trivia night, Question Party?! And don't forget to secure your team's spot at the party: Tickets to the Question Party?! Scratchmakers Edition at Time Out Market are available here.

How and when did Question Party start?

Mike: In 2017—We were on Cash Cab and we failed miserably.

Dan: We swore we’d never be on the wrong end of a trivial question again; we needed to be the ones asking the questions. But as comedians, we needed it to be high energy and funny, not boring and snarky. So, enter: Question Party?!

Mike: It’s a trivia night for people who don’t take themselves or their trivia so seriously.

Dan: But also, tequila shots.

What sets Question Party apart from other trivia nights?

Dan: Ego. Pure ego.

Mike: Which was also Dan’s nickname in high school.

Dan: We don’t really identify as a trivia night. Our pronouns are: throwback sing-alongs, dance-party and limbo contest that just happens to have some really dumb questions thrown in throughout.

Mike: We don’t try to outsmart the contestants. We might out-dumb you, but never outsmart. Coming in first place in the trivia is not the only way to win at Question Party?!

Dan: Also, tequila shots.

What's a question people surprisingly get wrong?

Mike: We act out a movie scene and teams have to guess the movie title. Recently, we did the penultimate scene from Brokeback Mountain and a team guessed Marley and Me.

Dan: That hurt. We don’t know if that says more about the team or about our acting skills/cowboy accents.

Mike: I don’t blame our performance. I blame their tequila shots

What's the most bizarre piece of trivia you've come across since starting QP?

Dan: We learned that the Argentine Lake Duck has a 17-inch corkscrew penis.

Mike: That’s a fact you can’t unlearn.

Dan: You’re picturing it right now, aren’t you???

Mike: You guys are freaks. And I like it.

A favorite, crazy memory from over the years of hosting QP?

Mike: Once, we were doing "Shotlight on a Hero," where we talk on the mic to a guest, highlight something great about them and give them a shot. Well, it turns out their cousin, who was visiting from out of town, was there with a different team and they had no idea they were both going to be there. Turns out we’re suckers for a good drunken reunion.

Dan: I’ll never forget when John Travolta came and I challenged him to a dance-off.

Mike: No you didn’t…

Dan: Yes I did!!

Mike: Then why didn’t you tell anyone?

Dan: Umm because, uh, *gulp* well, when you beat John in a dance contest, *gulp* he makes you sign an NDA, *gulp*.

Mike: Sounds more like Gulp Fiction.