The Jonas Brothers at Miami’s Kaseya Center: everything you need to know

The "Five Albums. One Night" tour has been dubbed the Jonas Brothers’ most ambitious to date.

Whether you’re a diehard fan who cried when the Bros broke up back in 2013, a casual follower unashamed to admit that “Sucker” is a certified bop, or more recently invested in the irresistible drama surrounding (former) Miami residents Joe Jonas and his now estranged wife, Sophie Turner, your ears most likely perked up when you found out the Disney-bred trio will make a South Florida stop on their latest tour.

Featuring music from across their entire catalog, the Jonas Brothers’ "Five Albums. One Night" tour kicked off in August has been dubbed the group’s most ambitious to date, running through a whopping three hours of material. As they prepare to descend on Downtown Miami this weekend, we’ve researched everything you might need to know ahead of the show. From set lists to parking, supporting acts and more, here’s your primer to the Jonas Brothers at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

When are the Jonas Brothers playing in Miami?

The Jonas Brothers are playing in Miami on Saturday, October 14.

What time will they come on stage?

Based on reports of previous tour stops, the Jonas Brothers will take the stage around 8pm.

What time do doors open at the Kaseya Center?

Doors to the show open at 6pm.

What’s the setlist for the FIVE ALUMBS. ONE NIGHT tour?

Judging from previous shows on the tour, the Jonas Brothers manage to boil down their discography into a three-hour set through a clever mix of medleys, leaving some tracks out and swapping them in for hits from the brothers’ solo moments. Here’s a breakdown of what the setlist will most likely be for the Miami show:

Intro

"Celebrate!"

"What a Man Gotta Do"

Jonas Brothers

"S.O.S."

"Hold On"

"Goodnight and Goodbye"

"That's Just the Way We Roll"

"Still in Love With You" / "Australia" / "Hollywood" / "Just Friends" / "Games"

"Hello Beautiful" / "Inseparable" / "Take a Breath"

"When You Look Me in the Eyes"

"Year 3000"

The Album

"Summer Baby"

"Vacation Eyes"

"Sail Away"

"Little Bird"

A Little Bit Longer

"A Little Bit Longer"

"Can't Have You" / "Sorry" / "BB Good" / "Shelf" / "Got Me Going Crazy" / "Video Girl" / "One Man Show" / "Pushin' Me Away" / "Tonight"

"Lovebug"

"Burnin' Up"

The Album continued

"Waffle House"

"Montana Sky"

"Miracle"

Lines, Vines and Trying Times

"Fly With Me"

"Hey Baby" / "Poison Ivy" / "Don't Speak" / "Much Better" / "World War III" / "What Did I Do to Your Heart" / "Paranoid"

"Turn Right"

"Gotta Find You"

"Black Keys"

Side project songs

"Jealous"

"Cake by the Ocean"

"Walls"

Happiness Begins

"Comeback" / "Rollercoaster" / "Strangers" / "Used to Be"

"Cool"

"Trust" / "Every Single Time" / "Happy When I'm Sad" / "Don't Throw It Away"

"Love Her" / "Hesitate"

"I Believe"

"Only Human"

"Sucker"

Encore

"Leave Before You Love Me"

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, tickets are still left for Jonas Brothers in Miami via the official retailer, Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $40 plus fees for the 300s sections and climb to more than $1,600 plus fees for verified resale tickets in the closest sections to the stage.

Who is supporting the Jonas Brothers?

The show opens around 7pm with a performance from supporting act Lawrence, an eight-piece pop-soul group founded by NYC-raised sibling duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence.

What’s parking like at the Kaseya Center?

Parking information for the Jonas Brothers at Kaseya Center has not yet been released. A landing page to purchase parking passes for the show is currently live on the Ticketmaster website, but tickets are not yet available to purchase.

The official Kaseya Center website does provide helpful details about event parking in general, including an option to purchase valet in advance, off-site parking lots, public transit routes and more. Since Kaseya Center is located in a dense, urban area, parking is typically limited, so it’s a good idea to plan a rideshare or other alternatives to parking.