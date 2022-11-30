Miami
The Maiz Project at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy The Maiz Project

The Maiz Project opens at Time Out Market Miami today!

Find handcrafted, heirloom corn arepas, fresh seafood toasts and more authentic Venezuelan food in South Beach

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
A new vendor slinging handcrafted arepas and other authentic Venezuelan street fare is now open at Time Out Market Miami, just in time to satiate the Art Basel masses swarming Miami Beach and the entire city.

Helmed by Chef Richard Ortega, The Maiz Project is a love letter to the Venezuelan countryside where he grew up and the grandmothers who have been cooking food the same way there for centuries. The outpost at Time Out Market will be the concept’s first brick-and-mortar location. Over the last couple of years, it’s earned a following as a pop-up, with popular locations at J Wakefield, Smorgasburg Miami and the new Gateway Market in Sunny Isles.

With combinations like steak, grilled white cheese and chimichurri; chicken, avocado and muenster; and shrimp, avocado and garlic butter, the menu aims to revive a “forgotten culture” using traditional techniques and simple, quality ingredients. The heirloom corn arepas and other dishes are prepared over charcoal and firewood, guaranteeing perfectly crispy, chewy pockets stuffed to juicy perfection.

Additional highlights from the menu include open-faced corn toasts heaped with fresh seafood ceviche, a daily selection of empanadas and elote, plus house-made juices like passion fruit and papelón con limón, a traditional Latin American raw sugar cane juice with lemon.

The Maiz Project opens every day at Time Out Market Miami beginning November 30.

