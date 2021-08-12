The team behind Byblos just opened a stunner of a restaurant on Ocean Drive

We’re not sure what race hospitality groups have entered, but we can tell you INK Entertainment is one of the ones leading the pack right now. The group behind South Beach’s popular Mediterranean hot spot Byblos just opened a new restaurant on Ocean Drive and it has plans to open four more throughout Miami within the next eight months.

Meet Dalia (640 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach) is the first in INK’s aggressive expansion plan. Much like Byblos, the indoor/outdoor restaurant inhabits an impeccably remodeled Art Deco building and serves a coastal Mediterranean menu helmed by the group’s executive corporate chef, Patrick Ochs. "This menu and its offerings were designed with the intention of bringing to life a modern selection of dishes that would represent our interpretation of Mediterranean food while honoring the essence of all that that represents,” says Ochs. His contemporary approach to the cuisine includes new takes on the classic branzino, which he serves en croute, ground lamb dumplings and decadent chocolate baklava.

Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

Looking past the grammatically frustrating moniker, meet Dalia really is a stunner. Designed by Navigate Design, its contemporary aesthetic blends Art Deco architecture with Middle Eastern styling. The space itself seems more like a chic Turkish lounge than a hotel lobby, and each of its distinct areas flows into one another continuously. You can start on the tiered terraces, watch the sunset over a couple of drinks and then move onto dinner inside.

Following the launch of meet Dalia, INK plans to open its casual counterpart, meet Mia; then Amal, a Lebanese restaurant in Coconut Grove; and a yet-to-be-named restaurant in the Miami Design District. In other words, get ready for a whole lot of Middle Eastern flavor, Miami.

Photograph: Felipe Cuevas