There’s a new restaurant on Española Way making good on the boulevard’s name. Adjacent to the freshly opened Esmé Miami Beach Hotel, Tropezón is a charming, Andalusian-inspired spot boasting a generous list of Spanish wines, sherries and gincentric cocktails.

Owners Randy Alonso Chris Hudnall, who are also behind downtown’s popular Americana bar Lost Boy Dry Goods, traveled throughout Spain to gain insight into daily life and tapas culture for the concept. They drew inspiration from laid-back village bars, combining the old-world architecture they encountered with their preferred Western aesthetic to create a saloon-type feel. “The idea was to create a playful space with a combination of Western and Spanish touches that are random but intriguing at the same time,” says Alonso. Vintage furnishings and Alonso’s own collection of memorabilia strewn about combine to present a nostalgic view of Spain.

Photograph: Courtesy Tropezón

Short of closing for siesta, Tropezón endeavors to stay true to an Andalusian restaurant with its food and drink offerings. The menu packs in all of the classics you’d expect from a tapas bar, including tortilla Española, gambas al ajillo, gazpacho, patatas brava and tablas de jamón Ibérico. All, of course, meant for sharing. Larger plates take more artistic liberty, such as the cowboy ribeye seasoned with a five-spice coffee rub.

The country’s signature cocktail, the gin tonic, is front and center with more than 20 different gin infusions, from teas and fruits to cured meats. Think savory gin martinis, colorful g&ts like the blue matcha yuzu and local strawberry. Sherry and vermouth are also widely available for those who prefer to indulge in Spain’s classic fortified wines.



Fancy a trip to the Iberian peninsula? Tropezón is now open at 512 Española Way, serving dinner nightly.

Photograph: Courtesy Tropezón