  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Miami: Wed December 20

By Virginia Gil Posted: Wednesday December 20 2017, 11:19am

The three things you need to know today in Miami: Wed December 20
Photograph: Courtesy Veza Sur

The holidays are downright exhausting. Recoup at Eden Rock Miami Beach, where locals get 40 percent off any spa service now through December 20. Included in the price is access to the various pools and other facilities. Simply flash your Florida driver license and prepare to drown out your relatives for several hours. 

Wynwood’s Veza Sur Brewing Co. launches happy hour and nightly specials: $2 chopps Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7pm, $15 bottomless Micheladas on Sundays from 3 to 6pm and $3 beers after 8pm on Tuesdays.

More things are on the horizon for the arty ’hood, including Le Chick (310 NW 24th St), a new rotisserie chicken restaurant opening early next year. In addition to juicy poultry, Le Chick will serve four kinds of fries—truffle, sweet potato, regular and loaded. Time to rethink that 2018 diet. 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 306 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest