The three things you need to know today in Miami: Wed December 20

The holidays are downright exhausting. Recoup at Eden Rock Miami Beach, where locals get 40 percent off any spa service now through December 20. Included in the price is access to the various pools and other facilities. Simply flash your Florida driver license and prepare to drown out your relatives for several hours.

Wynwood’s Veza Sur Brewing Co. launches happy hour and nightly specials: $2 chopps Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7pm, $15 bottomless Micheladas on Sundays from 3 to 6pm and $3 beers after 8pm on Tuesdays.

More things are on the horizon for the arty ’hood, including Le Chick (310 NW 24th St), a new rotisserie chicken restaurant opening early next year. In addition to juicy poultry, Le Chick will serve four kinds of fries—truffle, sweet potato, regular and loaded. Time to rethink that 2018 diet.

