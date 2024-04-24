The Underline’s next phase is officially open—and it's beautiful

Miami's ambitious linear park and public art destination beneath the Metrorail has expanded from .5 to 2.7 miles with tons of new amenities.

Phase 2 of The Underline is now officially open to the public, expanding the park's footprint to 2.7 miles and connecting the Shenandoah, Roads, Silver Bluff and Vizcaya neighborhoods via a safe, lush and shady multi-use trail along U.S. 1.

Similar to New York’s High Line or Chicago’s 606 Trail except on the ground, Miami’s 10-mile linear park The Underline has been launching in phases since the first section opened in early 2021. Utilizing the path carved by the city's legacy public transportation lines, the innovative urban park and public art trail has become the fastest-growing project of its kind in the U.S.

Construction for Phase 2 began in the fall of 2021, extending from the Metrorail's Brickell Station to just beyond the Vizcaya Station.

In addition to increasing connectivity between Miami's frequently gridlocked communities, the latest phase of The Underline provides much-needed reforestation and green space through the city's urban core. The expansion includes over 100,000 new native plants and trees and a series of innovative “bioswales,” green infrastructure aimed at improving stormwater drainage and climate resiliency with CO2 offset and carbon sequestration.

Photograph: Courtesy The Underline Leaning Arches by Athena Tacha along The Underline's Hammock Trail

Three new play, nature and gathering spaces have also opened as part of The Underline's Phase 2 expansion. Hammock Playground (SW 15th Road and SW 1st Avenue) is an all-ages, nature-inspired playground and public art pitstop that will host a variety of family-friendly events throughout the year.

Photograph: Courtesy The Underline

Vizcaya Station Plaza, a revitalized space at the Vizcaya Metrorail Station with seating, lighting and native landscaping, will serve as a hub for community programs and markets. There's even a serene labyrinth intended for meditation and relaxation.

The Rain Garden (U.S. 1 and SW 17th Avenue) is the first of many stormwater gardens planned for the park, underscoring The Underline’s commitment to sustainable stormwater management while creating a verdant urban garden.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist Typoe and his installation along The Underline's Brickell Backyard

Brickell Backyard, The Underline's first half-mile phase, introduced amenities like a butterfly garden, a dog run, large-scale art installations, an urban gym and separated biking and walking paths along the Miami River—plus hydration stations bike repair stations, free wi-fi and lots of shaded seating on native oolitic limestone benches.

Image: Courtesy The Underline Rendering of a section of Phase 3 of The Underline

Expected to be completed in 2026, Phase 3 of The Underline (Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Unincorporated Miami-Dade County) is a 7.36-mile segment that will connect SW 19th Ave to its southern terminus at the Dadeland South Metrorail station Kiss and Ride Facility.