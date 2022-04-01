Traveling to and from Miami can be a real buzzkill. From the traffic jams at the terminals to the long lines at security to the overcrowded Centurion Lounge, making your way through Miami International Airport feels like entering a battle zone. But there’s some good news on the horizon.

The world’s 10th most reliable airport (at least according to a study conducted by money.co.uk) is gearing up to open a splashy nightclub this year. After all, Miami can also be counted on to provide the fun. And the best part? There’s no curfew when you’re partying at the airport, though there will most certainly be a hungover flight in your future. But we digress.

Party people departing from and arriving at MIA will have access to the yet-to-be-named hybrid nightclub/lounge, which is reportedly expected to reach LIV-level proportions the later it gets. Just like a regular club, the airport’s will offer bottle service with the option to combine your duty-free purchases, depending on your destination of course. Travelers will also be able to make reservations, which should make any upcoming layovers something to look forward to. During the day, it’ll be more like a day club that offers a small plates menu and happy hour specials. Expect a rotating list of heavy-hitter DJs both day and night.

Miami is no stranger to nightclubs in unexpected places. There’s the LIV Lounge inside Hard Rock Stadium, Hyde at FTX Arena and the now-defunct Clevelander club at loanDepot Park (formerly Marlins Park). It was only a matter of time until our airport got its own nightlife destination.

As for the opening date, it’s looking like never: Sadly, there’s no nightclub opening at MIA. Happy April Fool’s Day, Miami!