There’s an Australian-style brewery opening in Coral Gables

The folks behind Threefold Café introduced us to the concept of a food-driven coffee shop, and now they’re doing the same with the ubiquitous brewpub. Opening this fall, Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen will be an Australian-style taproom and restaurant where the culinary and beer programs get equal billing and hospitality is at the heart of the business. “It’s going to be a chef-driven concept with better sourcing of quality ingredients and creatively designed dishes designed to pair with the beer,” says Nick Sharp, coowner of Threefold and now Bay 13.

Customers should expect an exchange of ideas and ingredients between the taproom and the kitchen: “beer leading the food and food leading the beer,” adds Sharp. You might see a dish made with spent grains or a stout flavored with a fruit or vegetable. Ultimately, the goal was to craft a menu that’s light and fresh without the heavy plates we’re used to seeing served at beer-focused eateries. The brew selection will be a mix of traditional varieties, Australian and southern-hemisphere–style beers and collabs with local purveyors Sharp has worked with at Threefold—think Deco Coffee for a single-origin brew. “Working with the suppliers we’ve had a good relationship with over the years is going to be a big part of our program,” he says.

Sharp, who owns Threefold with his wife Teresa, partnered with brewery vet Phil Meddings (recently of Bintani) for the brewhouse. The two worked together in their native Melbourne and had thought about doing something similar in Miami. Originally, the pair had their eye on the former Scientology building across the street from Threefold’s original Coral Gables location (the cafe also has outposts in South Miami and Brickell) but eventually settled on a location a few blocks away at 65 Alhambra Plaza. Bay 13 is currently in the final phases of construction and permitting and is expected to open sometime in September, though the official date hinges on dining rooms reopening in Miami—whenever that may be. Here’s hoping it’s soon.

