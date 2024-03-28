This $500 omakase on a boat is your next Miami dining flex

Hear us out: There's still room for innovation in Miami's oversaturated omakase space.

The chef's tasting-style sushi trend has exploded across the city in the last couple of years, making it difficult to parse which are actually worth the exorbitant price tags. To help, we keep a regularly updated guide to the best omakase in Miami. Still, after sampling a rainbow of tuna, uni, salmon and snapper that's torched, smoked and dry-aged, topped with caviar, truffles and foie—you get the idea. They tend to get repetitive.

But have you ever chartered an omakase boat? Normally hidden in a small, dimly lit room off Española Way, the highly-rated Sushi Bar Miami Beach can now be enjoyed on the open water, with Biscayne Bay and the glittering city skyline as your backdrop. We got to try it, and this is hands down our favorite new way to experience omakase.

Photograph: Meg Pukel

A partnership between the Austin-born restaurant group and floating boho oasis La Caja, the unique charter is perfect for anyone planning a party or seeking out their next Miami dining flex. Oh, you finally got that 10pm reservation at Delilah? Cool. We see your birthday at Chateau ZZ's and raise you 17 courses and a sake pairing as dolphins swim by.

Photograph: Meg Pukel

Starting at $500 a head, this experience does not come cheap. But when you factor in the tranquil, three-hour sunset cruise aboard the meticulously designed La Caja, complete with a friendly crew, music, five somm-curated drinks and one of the coolest bathrooms we've ever been in, it's really not a bad deal—especially when the food is this good (and it really is excellent).

Photograph: Meg Pukel

Currently, the experience is available to book for full buyouts only and reservations can be made throughout the week. The boat departs from the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club and times are flexible based on availability. To make your reservations, contact info@thecadencecs.com.