E11EVEN
This candle will make your home smell like the world’s only 24/7 mega-club

The scent is sexy and upscale, with enough fruity, flowery sweetness to mask any of your regrets from last night.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Have you ever arrived home from a long night at the strip club, worn out, disheveled, covered in a layer of grime, and thought to yourself as you finally peeled off your clothes: If only I could’ve bottled up that musky, ever so slightly sour bar scent and brought it back with me?

For better or worse, this can now be your reality thanks to a new collaboration between Downtown hedonists’ palace E11even and bougie fragrance brand Hotel Collection. Known for recreating the signature scents of luxury residences like the Edition, 1 Hotel and Ritz Carlton, Hotel Collection has teamed up with the 24-hour mega-club E11even to bring its renowned after-hours experience to your home in the form of a candle, room spray or reed diffuser.

“Like a night at E11even, you will never forget this scent,” reads the official announcement of the fragrance drop. If you’re wondering which combination of odors, bodily and otherwise, could possibly produce the lurid smell of a 24/7 adult playground, you might be pleased to learn that stale beer, urinal cakes and shame are not among the ingredients listed in this scent profile.

E11even x Hotel Collection
Photograph: Courtesy E11even x Hotel Collection

With top notes of white peach, bergamot and lilac, middle notes of ylang-ylang, calone and cyclamen, and base notes of musk, sandalwood, vanilla bean and patchouli, the E11even x Hotel Collection scent is sexy and decidedly upscale, with enough fruity, flowery sweetness to mask any of your regrets from last night.

Hand-poured at the Hotel Collection’s Miami warehouse, the 14-ounce soy-blend wax candles ($59.95) are non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free. The products also include a reed diffuser ($54.95) and fragrance oil ($54.95). The entire luxury stripper-inspired line makes for a pretty thoughtful holiday gift for mom, we think!

