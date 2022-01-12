This celebrity favorite piercing spot just opened in Wynwood

There’s a lot about the ‘90s we’re collectively digging these days. Plaid sets á la Cher Horowitz? Cool. Slip dresses and chokers? Very cool. Gwen Stefani? Yeah, we still like her. Getting your ears pierced at a Claire’s accessories store or anywhere else in the mall? Nope, that’s one ‘90s trend we’ll happily leave behind in past decades.

Thankfully, we’ve got better options in 2022. And starting January 12, Miamians have one of the country’s top piercing spots at their disposal: Studs. The celebrity favorite shop, with seven other locations in the U.S.—including NYC, L.A. and Austin—swings open its doors to a brand new space in Wynwood (250 NW 25th St). Boasting neon accents and funky silver palm trees, Studs debuts with a thoroughly Miami aesthetic. The benches were designed in the style of Art Deco while the pink mirrors harken back to the city’s Miami Vice days. Architectural designer Madelynn Ringo dreamed up the whole thing alongside Studs’ cofounder, Lisa Bubbers.

Photograph: Jordan Braun

Following suit with the jewelry, Studs introduces a special piercing assortment inspired by the Magic City, featuring bright pink enamel hearts, a gold dolphin and a pavé palm tree for that perfect Miami Earscape®. Which, for the uninitiated, is Studs’ trademarked term for a curated ear with a constellation of piercings. Studs also offers a wide array of hoops, huggies, chains and other pieces to shop in addition to piercing services should you find yourself in the market for new bling sans a fresh hole.

The store is officially open today, and if other locations’ star-powered clientele is any indication (Gwyneth Paltrow, Kaia Gerber, Maude Apatow), expect plenty of celebs to roll through Wynwood. Who knows? A Hadid or big-name TikToker could be the getting poked right beside you. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.