This Downtown Miami brewery is offering penny beers to celebrate its first birthday

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is turning one year old this July, and to ring in the occasion, they’re basically giving away their craft beer. From 4 to 7pm on Friday, July 19, select pours will be on offer for just 1 cent each, making it an ideal time to sample several of the 12 brews on tap.

Though it launched its first taproom in 2014 in Doral, Biscayne Bay Brewing opened its current flagship in a beautifully renovated historic building in Downtown last year—much closer to its namesake body of water. As the first independent brewery to grace Miami’s urban core, the spot has earned a loyal following with crafts including their Miami Pale Ale and the Cuban coffee-inspired La Colada.

Photograph: Courtesy Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

The new brewery and taproom occupies the third floor of the 100-year-old former Miami Weather Bureau Office building.“With a mildly moody tropical industrial aesthetic, plenty of seating and bar games galore, this third-floor brewery is a great place to sip the day away,” our critic noted of the space.

In addition to the penny beers, Biscayne Brewing’s birthday festivities will include a DJ plus the usual $10 cocktails and $8 bites available during happy hour. The event is free, though you can reserve a spot in advance to ensure those bountiful penny beers end up in your hands.