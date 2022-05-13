This Florida-grown health food spot is opening its first Miami location

Most restaurants start in Miami before making their way upstate, but for Florida-grown Vale Food Co, it’s been a reverse trajectory. Founded in 2014 as a meal delivery service before opening its first location upstate in Tallahassee in 2016, the health food spot has been slowly inching its way to South Florida. Next week, Vale Food Co lands in Brickell at last, where it’ll debut a 3,000-square-foot fast-casual restaurant.

“I’m thrilled to finally introduce Vale Food Co to Miami and offer an all-day restaurant where visitors can enjoy high-quality, healthy food with quick service in one spot,” says Sunny Ilyas, CEO and founder of Vale Food Co. “I’m confident that our food offerings will be a new elevated option to meet the needs of the fast-paced Brickell market and the lifestyle of our guests who are on the go, working or into wellness.”

The Brickell outpost, Vale Food Co’s seventh, was designed with Miami’s tropical environment in mind and boasts palm tree light fixtures, hanging vines and a handpainted mural depicting colorful foliage. There’s ample seating indoors and outdoors in the courtyard, where large white umbrellas shade the comfy couches.

Photograph: Salarlabduziz

Like all Vale Food Co locations, this one serves a menu of cold and hot food, bakery items and a selection of grab-and-go snacks. Superfoods are at the core of the restaurant’s culinary ethos, which is best expressed in signature items like the smashed avocado toast, chia pudding and the acai smoothie. Guests also have the opportunity to build their own protein bowls, fully customizable dishes that cater to a variety of diets, from vegan to vegetarian to gluten-free.

Vale Food Co is located at 900 S Miami Avenue, #125, and will open daily on May 20 for breakfast, lunch and dinner.