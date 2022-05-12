This iconic Coconut Grove hotel reopens with restaurants by Lost Boy & Co.

Coconut Grove is enjoying a renaissance, and we love to see it. Now that renovations on CocoWalk have been completed (which introduced new restaurants like The Key Club), the neighborhood’s iconic Mayfair Hotel & Spa is the next development soon to be on the scene with a fresh look.

Opened in 1985—during one of the neighborhood’s peak eras—the indoor/outdoor hotel debuted with an impressive courtyard and lush garden, unlike anything the city had ever seen before. This summer, it’ll build on architect Kenneth Treister’s unique original design and reopen as the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, where every guest will get to enjoy the experience of escaping to a private oasis.

Conceived as an all-suite hotel by New York-based interior design studio Goodrich, the new Mayfair will boast home-like suites, each with a private terrace, a living room and a separate sleeping area. Art will also feature prominently on the property thanks to newly commissioned murals by Verre Églomisé artist Jane Richardson-Mack, Bahamian visual artist Angelika Wallace-Whitfield and Miami-born Michele Oka Doner.

The biggest change for locals who recall the original Mayfair will be in food and drink, which, admittedly, was never memorable. Lost Boy & Co., the hospitality group behind Miami heavy-hitters Tropezón and Lost Boy Dry Goods, is spearheading the property’s two new concepts. The namesake Mayfair Grill is slated to be a picturesque garden café in the hotel’s atrium, serving up wood-fired cuisine inspired by North America’s Sonoran region (Arizona, Southern California and New Mexico). Up on the roof, guests will encounter Caribbean pool bar Sipsip (named for the Bahamian word for “gossip” or “sharing news,” a nod to Coconut Grove’s early Bahamian settlers), where craft cocktails and rum-based drinks are sure to flow.

The Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is located at 3000 Florida Avenue, and will officially open in late summer. Reservations are now available via the website and if the current restaurant reservation frenzy is any indication, you’ll want to jump on these fast.