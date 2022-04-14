Miami
NoMad Residences Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy NoMad Residences Wynwood

This major NYC bar is headed to Wynwood

And it’s sharing space with Casa Tua Cucina inside a new luxury development.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Just when you thought absolutely nothing else could possibly open in Wynwood (let’s be honest, the neighborhood is busting at the seams), an exciting new development appears. The launch in question? NoMad Residences Wynwood (2700 NW Second Ave): A new luxury tower by Florida developers, Related Group, that touts two major food-and-beverage additions.

The project’s ground floor will have a Casa Tua Cucina, a second outpost of the high-end Italian/Mediterranean food hall inside Brickell City Centre’s Saks Fifth Avenue. And for the cocktail enthusiasts, Manhattan’s The NoMad Bar, helmed by James Beard Award Winner Leo Robitschek, who’s the VP of Food and Beverage at Sydell Group and the former bar director for New York City’s three-Michelin Star restaurant Eleven Madison Park. Plus, a yet-to-be-named rooftop restaurant.

Related Group partnered with NYC-based developers Tricap to create the first residential concept from the global hospitality icon NoMad Hotels (and its parent company, Sydell Group), which have been lauded by major travel publications across the planet. If you’ve ever checked into a NoMad property and thought to yourself, I could really live here, well, now you can. From the signature NoMad Library and Lounge, where residents can experience curated programming, to private pool cabanas and an outdoor theater, plus spaces designed by DesignAgency and Arquitectonica, expect hotel living at its finest. For those interested, reservations are set to begin this month with groundbreaking scheduled for the end of this year.

“Each NoMad Hotel embraces and elevates its surrounding communities with an artistic spirit that fuels excitement, energy and growth,” says Jon Paul Pérez, President of Related Group. One can only imagine what sort of heavy lifting is required to raise Wynwood’s grungy profile, but we’re excited to see the change, especially as it relates to dining. 

