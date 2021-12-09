Miami
La Trova
Photograph: Courtesy Café La Trova

This Miami bar is among the World’s 50 Best!

Cheers to La Trova!

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
It’s not every day we get good news like this: one of Miami’s top bars was named among the World’s 50 Best! The 2021 edition of the global ranking, which has christened drinking establishments around the globe since 2009, recognized Café La Trova for their incredible achievement this year.

The Little Havana bar was ranked as number 28, up from last year when it earned the 70th spot on the extended list. London’s Connaught Bar nabbed the top spot as the World’s Best Bar for the second year in a row.

The awards were handed out this week in London, marking the first in-person World’s 50 Best Bars event since 2019. La Trova’s formidable team of bartenders and owners were on hand to receive the honors, including famed cantinero Julio Cabrera, James Beard Award-winner Michelle Bernstein, David Martinez and Orestes Pajon.

In true Miami fashion, the crew took over the legendary Oriole Bar in London the next day, slinging Flor De Caña rum cocktails for all to enjoy. Cheers to all the winners!

La Trova - World's 50 Best
Photograph: Courtesy Café La TrovaLa Trova's star team at this year's ceremony in London.

