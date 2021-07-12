Miami
Square Pie City
Photograph: Courtesy Square Pie City

This Miami food truck pioneer is slinging Detroit-style pizza at Time Out Market

The South Beach food-and-culture destination welcomes chef Jeremiah Bullfrog’s Square Pie City on July 14.

By
Virginia Gil
Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog is known to be the first to do things. A pioneer in Miami’s food truck scene with his vintage airstream called the gastroPod, he launched Duck, Duck, Goose—the city’s first (and possibly only) duck-centric food festival and in 2016, before anyone in Miami had even considered it, began dabbling in Detroit-style pizza. Fast-forward through five years of research, development, recipe testing, catering gigs and a brief pop-up at Boxelder in Wynwood, and his Square Pie City is ready to put down roots at Time Out Market Miami this summer.

Born and raised in South Florida, Jeremiah was drawn to the Motor City’s simple way of making pizza. “All it takes to make great Detroit-style pizza is really good ingredients. It sounds cliché, but it’s the truth,” he says. Jeremiah makes the sauce from scratch and double-ferments his dough using flour he sources from Italy. He’s also created proprietary flavor mixings, such as the porcini powder he sprinkles all over the Many Magical Mushrooms pie, and the tangy goat’s milk ricotta for the All White E’rrything, featuring roasted garlic for some serious zing.

“I’m not trying to make pizza like anybody else, I’m just trying to make really good pizza,” says Jeremiah. Case in point: the secret way he gets the pie’s crust to be so crispy includes stuffing the sides of each pan with a special cheese before baking it to bubbly perfection. (It took two years of R&D to come up with that delicious trick.) In addition to excellent pizza, the eatery serves a little gem caesar, a chopped salad and delicious woodfired meatballs. Even folks ditching the carbs will find something tasty on the menu.

Find chef Jeremiah Bullfrog and his Square Pie City at Time Out Market Miami starting this Wednesday, July 14. Doors open at 4pm, and you’ll want to be first in line to try it.

Square Pie City
Photograph: Courtesy Square Pie City

