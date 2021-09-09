This new pop-up maze and beer garden is bringing all the fall feels to Miami

Miamians fall into two camps this time of year: There are the ones relishing the endless summers, spending every sunny minute at the beach, and the others sweating through their knits while drinking a PSL in 90-degree weather, embracing the non-existent season—no matter what. Find yourself in the latter group? Well, we’ve got good news for you.

Hay Maze is bringing all the fall feels to Miami next month. The immersive pop-up, set to open in Downtown Miami on October 22, combines the best of autumn in the northeast into one compact, festive experience. It comprises a large hay maze similar to the winding cornfields you expect to find during Halloween in states with cooler climates. But unlike those, Hay Maze sprinkles in photo opportunities positioned throughout the path—think sunflowers and scarecrows—plus there’s a large leaf pit at the center for that must-have Instagram moment.

Photograph: Courtesy Hay Maze

Once you’ve found your way out of the maze, celebrate with a drink. The adults-only beer garden sells a long list of seasonal brews as well as fall-inspired bites, including pumpkin bread, pies and candy corn. Local vendors like Tacos & Tattoos and Cheeseburger Baby will be on site selling their full menus as well.

Hay Maze will be located on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown and runs October 22 through November 7, opening Friday through Sunday from 1pm to 10pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $50 with access to the beer garden and unlimited brews to drink while you’re there. If you’re considering the splurge, remember fall only happens once a year—and never if you live in Miami.