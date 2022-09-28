Miami
Vicky's House
Photograph: Courtesy Kush Hospitality

This nostalgic milkshake spot is transforming into a moody wine bar

It's the boozy rebrand we've been hoping for.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Few restaurateurs can pivot with the ease of Matt Kuscher. The man who brought us a Don-themed bar, a botanica speakeasy and a Jewish deli with a secret Hialeah-inspired watering hole is now turning his quirky, nostalgic milkshake bar into something entirely different this fall: Coconut Grove’s Vicky's House Milkshake Bar & Beer Store is set to become Victoria’s Vinos & Vermouth this December.

“Every few years I like to rebrand my concepts to keep my creative juices flowing and bring new energy to our employees and guests. It’s bittersweet to see Vicky’s go,” says Kuscher, who’s excited about bringing something new and fresh to the neighborhood that gave him his start.

There was nothing like Vicky’s back when it opened in 2017. A nearly identical recreation of Kuscher’s childhood home—down to the linoleum floor and handwritten notes plastered on the fridge—the 12-seat milkshake bar and tasting room served over-the-top milkshakes inspired by ‘80s movies and sitcoms, including The Golden Girls. The shop was also an homage to Kuscher’s mother, Vicky, whose own interests will be reflected in this new evolution. “My mom and I both share the same passion for Spanish ciders, vermouths and natural wines,” he adds.

Victoria’s, inspired by a recent family trip to Europe, will be a laidback ode to Spain’s vino culture. Of-the-moment natural wine (low-intervention, free of sulfites and additives) will make up most of the menu, which will also include house-made vermouth called La Mila. Expect a selection of small plates and Spanish tapas to pair with all that booze. And because this wouldn’t be a Kush Hospitality Group production without some kind of quirky detail, Victoria’s will have a personalized mechanical long-pour specialist imported from Spain to make sure the ciders have the perfect amount of fizz.

Victoria’s Vinos & Vermouth will be located at 3190 Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove and is set to open sometime in December.

Vicky's House
Photograph: Courtesy Kush Hospitality

