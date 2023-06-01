Time Out Market Miami announces that its last day open will be June 30

Time Out Market Miami has announced that its last day open in the city will be June 30, 2023. The arrival of the Market in Miami Beach was announced in 2016, it opened in 2019 and came back after the pandemic—throughout this time, it has showcased a curation of some of the city’s best culinary and cultural talents, all under one roof.

While Time Out Market will say goodbye to Miami Beach, Time Out Miami will continue to write about the best things to do, see and eat to inspire and enable people to experience the best of the city. Miami has an outstanding food and cultural scene and through Time Out Miami the commitment to the city remains strong as does the passion to champion the city’s amazing chefs, restaurateurs and talents.

Sandy Hayek, Time Out Market’s Co-CEO of Operations said: ”We want to thank our team, our chefs and restaurateurs who truly are the best of the city—it is thanks to all of them that the Miami Market has been a wonderful place for our guests whom we also would like to thank wholeheartedly. We are proud to have been able to give our vendors a platform in our Market and through Time Out, we will continue to champion these outstanding, best of the city talents. We hope to welcome many of you as our guests at the Market this month to enjoy our vendors’ amazing food.

“We continue to grow our Time Out Market business with our six existing sites and in addition, over the next few years we will focus on bringing new Markets to cities around the world—we have a pipeline of eight new sites, with more to come. As we expand globally, we are very sad that our time in Miami Beach is now coming to an end… we have loved having a Time Out Market here—Miami is a fantastic city, with an excellent food and cultural scene."

Finally, here’s a bit of background about Time Out Market: Following the success of our first Market which opened in Lisbon in 2014, we have opened six new sites since 2019 of which Miami Beach was the first. There are eight new sites that will open between 2023 and 2027, with more to come. In the six months to 31 December 2022, Time Out Market net revenue grew by 78% around the world, delivering Adjusted EBITDA of £1.5m (+335% year-on-year) and we continue to see record visitor and trading days.