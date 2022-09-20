Time Out Market Miami transforms into the Hall of Wonders

This past weekend, Time Out Market Miami transformed into the Hall of Wonders: a whimsical, surrealist realm filled with curious characters, bendy acrobats, burlesque dancers and all kinds of special guests. It was a literal circus—and it was a blast. All of our chefs and restaurants turned up in a very big way, serving tasty bites and specialty drinks for guests who ventured to the South Beach food hall from near and far (and rain or shine, because Florida).

Saturday night's big party benefitted Feeding South Florida, a network of food banks that serve Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Together with Friday's charity happy hour, Time Out Market Miami raised $2,500 for the nonprofit organization. “We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Feeding South Florida. It’s a worthy organization that truly benefits the Miami community and we were honored to have them as the beneficiaries of our Time Out Market Miami Hall Of Wonders community celebration. A connection with the city and the local community is at the heart of what we do and we are pleased to have welcomed so many locals to our event to enjoy everything the Market has to offer,” says Time Out Market Miami General Manager Anthony Liakakos.

The best part? No food from the event went to waste: Food Rescue US recovered all of the untouched edible food from the party and direct transferred it to the Miami Rescue Mission Homeless Shelter. Truly a great night all around.

Here's a look at what went down.

