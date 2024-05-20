Time Out Miami is looking for a summer intern!

It might be our hottest, slowest season, but these days, the Magic City is on fire year-round—which is why we're enlisting the help of an intern this summer!

Wrap up your finals and come work for Time Out, covering the world’s greatest cities through the eyes of local experts since 1968. The two-month paid internship for Miami gives one writer the opportunity to explore a range of topics related to the city's vibrant culture, dining scene, events and nightlife.

Reporting to the Time Out Miami editor (me!), you'll help shine a spotlight on new venues, local culture and other aspects of city life while learning about the various aspects that go into producing Time Out's award-winning editorial content. You'll hone your voice as you become versed in Time Out's style, using vivid, emotive language that brings the experience of being there to life for the reader.

We will also collaborate on a larger reported piece that you'll be able to include in your portfolio of published clips. This fully remote internship is open to current college students and recent graduates. To apply, please submit an email to falyn.wood@timeout.com briefly detailing your experience and coverage interests, along with links to two to three clips of your work.