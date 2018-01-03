Upper Buena Vista’s new microboutiques finally have an opening date

Last summer, we preemptively spilled the beans on a new microboutique project coming to the Buena Vista neighborhood. Now, it looks like Upper Buena Vista—a development brimming with petite boutiques as small as 250 square feet—is finally happening.

Come February 15, the trendy Miami ’hood welcomes the small-store trend with a verdant outdoor village at NE Second Avenue between 50th Street and 50th Terrance, filled with artisan shops and cafés. “The property will be a refuge for creativity, making it the ideal location for community-focused artisans,” said Michael Aviv, CEO of BVM Development and cofounder of the project, with David Lahmy, when he chatted with us back in May. Nestled between Miami’s Design District and Little Haiti, the open-air space will boast 20 retail shops comprising four microboutiques (250 square feet with 14-foot ceilings) and 16 petite boutiques (500 square feet with 10-foot ceilings).

Aviv and Lahmy drew design inspiration from their personal travels. Peppered throughout the space are design elements culled from cities such as Tel Aviv; Thong Sala, Thailand, Tokyo; and Tulum, Mexico. Lush vegetation and art installations fill the sunny spaces, while inside shops are replete with wooden finishes, industrial accents and distressed material elements.

A full tenant announcement is expected later this month, though rumored occupants include Italian salon Contesta Rock Hair and Sangre de Mi Sangre’s handmade Mexican jewelry. Get your wallets ready, Miami. If the shops are anything like the bobo boutiques of Tulum, tiny spaces could mean high prices.

