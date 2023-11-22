The Country's Largest Vegan Festival Returns to Miami

Vegandale, the largest and fastest growing vegan experience in North America, returns to Miami this year on December 2nd. Is it a food festival? Yes. Is it a music festival? Yes. Is it more? Maybe? Vegandale will feature over one hundred vendors serving non-animal products from around the globe, from meatless soul food dishes to juices, sweet treats to snacks. There will be a range of different cuisines, like Mexican, Chinese, Halal, Vietnamese, Italian, American and yes, even Cuban – porque this is Miami. But, here's the proverbial cherry on top: our very own DJ KHALID is headlining the event. Which is ironic, because he owns a chicken wing chain.

We're the last stop on their 2023 tour, which has included Chicago, New York, Toronto, LA and Dallas. Surprisingly, most of the event's attendees are animal product guzzlers, as festival organizers report that 75% of the over 30,000 guests who have attended past festivals were non-vegan. In addition to food and music, the event will have over 30 Instagram-ready art installations, plus a bevy of apparel and accessories vendors to wear your vegan pride on your sleeve. Tickets for the festival start at $10, however there's a VIP package for $60 which gives you stage and VIP bar access during the festival, as well as admission to the official Vegandale afterparty at Exchange Nightclub in South Beach. Interested? Now would be the best time to purchase tickets. Through Friday, they're offering a BOGO Black Friday deal. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.