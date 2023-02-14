What to order when you’re in the mood to share at Time Out Market

One of the best parts about going out to eat with a partner or friend is tag-teaming the order. Because why limit yourself to one app and one main when you can nosh on twice as many items for the same price? When you’re out and in the mood for a shared meal in South Beach, Time Out Market Miami has plenty of sweet, savory and boozy options to choose from.

Whether you’re coupled up or rolling with a bigger group, cozied up at the bar are sprawled out at a communal table, these dishes and drinks are ample enough for sharing—and won’t make a complete mess of your table when doing so. Here are the best shareable dishes at Time Out Market right now.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

1. Pan con tomate and iberico charcuterie from Lur

Close your eyes, and any of the tapas from this star-powered Basque kitchen have the sabor to transport you and your boo to the Spanish coast. Paired with a couple of glasses of red wine or aperitivo from the bar, the generously portioned pan con tomate and iberico charcuterie plate make for the ideal handheld victuals to share, especially during la hora del vermú.

Photograph: Elizabeth Pachter

2. Cookies from The Blakery

The Blakery founder Blake Warman lets his imagination and creativity run free at Time Out Market, proffering never-before-seen creations like the Cookie Craze that’s loaded with crushed Oreos and Lotus Biscoff and stuffed with cookie butter. These giant, gooey delights are definitely big enough to share—the hardest part will be choosing just one flavor. But who says you have to?

Photograph: Falyn Wood

3. Ceviche de corvina from 33 Kitchen

You may be tempted to go for the mixto, but trust us: The simple fish ceviche from 33 Kitchen is the order here. The large bowl is coated in a silky sweet potato puree that you’ll want to smear with each generous chunk of citrusy, aji amarillo-soaked corvina. It’s a great option to split if you’re looking for something healthy, flavorful and packed with lean protein.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

4. Chick’n bucket original from Chick’n Jones

This rich and satisfying staple from Chick’n Jones is meant to be huddled over family-style. It comes with four pieces of chef Amaris Jones’ signature crispy fried chicken coated in a zesty pepper sauce and topped with pickled veggies. Opt for the kale salad topped with chopped fried or grilled chicken if you’re looking to add some greens into the mix.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

5. Guacamole from La Santa Taqueria

The chunky, balanced guac from La Santa was designed to share and always hits the spot. The Mexican favorite comes with a heaping pile of crunchy corn totopos and a side of fresh pico de gallo. Still hungry? The tacos come in orders of two—we’re partial to the Baja shrimp with cabbage slaw in a chipotle sauce.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

6. Disco punch bowl from the main bar

Aside from slurping the same saucy strand of linguine, we can’t think of a more romantic sharing scenario than staring into each other’s eyes over a big bowl of boozy punch. These fun and fruity large-format cocktails come with four servings and are only available Saturday and Sunday. The recipes change each week, so you can come back often to check out what’s new.