Where these Miami influencers go when they’re in Coconut Grove

Voting is now open for the first ever Time Out Love Miami Awards, and we’re asking you to nominate your most loved local venues. But in a city with so many awesome spots, we know it’s tough to narrow it down to just a few—so we’ve sought inspiration from several local bloggers and influencers who keep steady fingers on the pulse of Miami. This week, we tapped Philipp and Alexandra Klumpp, the brother and sister duo behind @beyondsouthbeach, a platform dedicated to showcasing Miami beyond South Beach—like these Coconut Grove gems below.

Most loved coffee place: Panther Coffee’s cold brew will have you going for hours. The Coconut Grove Bookstore serves La Colombe coffee—that’s where you can find us ordering Americanos.

Most loved restaurant: Bombay Darbar is amazing. We love to celebrate our birthdays with dinner there. We’re also big fans of the Spillover’s Lobster Tuesday ($20 on all lobster dishes). We always go for the full lobster. There’s just something about that space, it’s really nice and relaxing to sit on the patio near the fountain. Low key.

Most loved shop: Golden Bar. They have a lot of locally made goods and just really cute necklaces, home décor, etc. This is Alex's go-to for gift shopping.

Most loved culture spot: Books & Books is coming soon (3409 Main Hwy). That’ll be our spot.

Most loved place to drink in the sun: Grove Bay Grill a.k.a. Scotty’s Landing forever. You’re on the bay, watching the water, drinking and hangin’ out with a nice view. But…you can’t go wrong with Monty’s either.

Most loved brunch spot: Green Street, of course.

Most loved landmark: Coconut Grove Playhouse (at Charles Ave and Main Hwy) because it reminds us of our childhood. So happy it’s here to stay. Also, love the shotgun homes on Grand Avenue.

Most loved park: Kennedy park. It has a dog park, views of the ocean, and the Grove’s famous AC’s ICees lemonade.

Most loved Club/party: The Grove is more bar-centric. Barracuda is great for beer pong and chugging. Tavern reminds us of college so we love it for the mems. Sandbar is fun on game days.

Now it’s your turn! Vote for your favorite local places in the Time Out Love Miami Awards.