Wynwood is getting a disco-themed outdoor roller skating rink this fall

No matter what decade it is, Miami is a skating city. Whether you ride on quads or go in-line, rock spandex or hot shorts, cruise down the beach or along the bayfront—if the sun’s out, you can count on Miamians to get their roll on. And come this fall, there’s a new spot to experience one of Miami’s most iconic pastimes.

Starting Thursday, September 12, don your neon and head to Wynwood Skate, the only roller skating rink in Miami’s booming arts district. Nestled in the back of Wynwood Marketplace, the large outdoor rink is decked out in a colorful checkerboard pattern à la 1970s disco clubs. Adjacent to the Sip & Pickle pickleball courts, it’s encircled by street art-covered shipping containers and a handful of covered cabana lounges.

Similar to Sip & Pickle, Wynwood Skate is open to all ages and skill levels. Since it’s located inside the Wynwood Marketplace, you’ll also find plenty of food and drink options, plus other on-site activities like ping pong, shopping from local vendors, DJs, big screen TVs for screening sports games and more.

Image: Courtesy Wynwood Skate

Tickets for Wynwood Skate start at $25 and go up to $30 for late-night time slots. The admission price includes 60 minutes of skating and rental skates. Hours will be Thursdays from 5 to 10pm, Fridays from 4 to 10pm, Saturdays from 1 to 10pm and Sundays from 1 to 8pm. The last chance to get your Wynwood Skate on is November 1.