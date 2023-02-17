Miami
Yayoi Kusama, LOVE IS CALLING
Photograph: Mel TaingYayoi Kusama, LOVE IS CALLING, 2013

Yayoi Kusama’s largest Infinity Mirror Room is coming to Miami

Pérez Art Museum Miami presents the famed artist's most immersive exhibition yet.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Japanese contemporary art superstar Yayoi Kusama will unveil her largest and most immersive kaleidoscopic environment this spring at Pérez Art Museum Miami. The exhibit will open on March 9 and run through February 11, 2024.

Known for her groundbreaking, psychedelic sculpture and Infinity Mirror installation works that originated in the 1960s and gave rise to today’s ubiquitous immersive art trend, Kusama has created a culmination of her artistic practice in the upcoming LOVE IS CALLING show at PAMM.

Yayoi Kusama, LOVE IS CALLING
Photograph: Courtesy Pérez Art Museum MiamiYayoi Kusama, LOVE IS CALLING

As visitors walk through the darkened, mirrored room, they’ll encounter the breadth of Kusama’s visual vocabulary: a disorienting cavern of polka-dotted, tentacle-like forms extending from the floor and ceiling, providing the room’s only source of light as they gradually change color.

Meanwhile, a recording of Kusama’s voice fills the space as she recites a love poem that explores poignant, universal themes around life and death. Written by the artist, the Japanese poem’s title translates to “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears.”

Though the large-scale work itself is not new (it first premiered in Japan in 2013 and was last on view at Boston’s ICA), LOVE IS CALLING represents the first time the iconic artist has exhibited at PAMM. For its opening celebration on March 9, the museum will host a Floating Film screening of the 2018 documentary, Kusama: Infinity, which explores her radical journey to become the world’s top-selling female artist.

On April 8, as part of PAMM’s Second Saturdays series, visitors can enjoy the full museum and exhibit for free, along with a Japanese Taiko drum performance by Fushu Daiko and free art-making outside on the waterfront terrace.

