Miami
Timeout

Bad Bunny Truck
Photograph: Eric Rojas

You can now book Bad Bunny’s trailer on Airbnb

Una noche en Miami—in a 53-foot semi-truck trailer.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Bad Bunny is now an Airbnb host as if the Puerto Rican rapper didn’t have enough to keep him busy. This April, the global superstar is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime: a one-night stay in his personal 53-foot, matte-black semi-truck trailer.

Following his last stop in Miami on April 3, fans will get to book it on Airbnb for three individual one-night stays on April 6, 7 and 8 for two guests. Each night will be priced at $91, a nod to the artist’s record-breaking 9.1 billion streams on Spotify. The fun doesn’t stop there. Each booking includes VIP tickets to Bad Bunny’s sold-out show (Apr 1–3), a photo shoot in the big rig, a tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite spots in Miami and a virtual shoutout from Bad Bunny himself. (He’ll pre-record it and personalize it so that it plays upon arrival—how thoughtful.)

Bad Bunny Truck
Photograph: Christian Torres

The tricked-out accommodations are where Bad Bunny himself stays while making his way around the country for his sold-out El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022. West Coast Customs designed the big rig from top to bottom, decking it with chrome flames, a customized grill and leather interiors. The spaces offer a glimpse into Bad Bunny’s personality and draw from his music videos for inspiration, including a floral-decorated bedroom like “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Bookings for the trailer open up on Tuesday, March 29, at 1pm EST at airbnb.com/badbunny. Note, it’s not a contest so you'll need to act fast. May the fastest fingers will prevail.

Bad Bunny Truck
Photograph: Christian Torres
Bad Bunny Truck
Photograph: Christian Torres

