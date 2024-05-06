You can now dock and dine al fresco at Delilah, one of Miami’s hottest restaurants

There's a new way to get in at Delilah.

Delilah Miami—the glamorous and notoriously difficult-to-book supper club in Brickell—just announced the opening of its new waterfront patio. Guests who manage to snag an al fresco table can now enjoy their meals with 180-degree views of Biscayne Bay and the Magic City’s towering skyline.

The opening of the patio also coincides with the launch of Delilah's boat service, which invites guests to pull up to the restaurant's private slips for an appropriately grand entrance. Available Tuesday through Sunday from 6pm, the boat service must be arranged in advance by filling out the online form or emailing BoatService@delilahmia.com to set up arrival.

Similar to its indoor dining room, the 1920s-inspired patio at Delilah boasts a variety of plush seating options, including booths for larger parties. Expect dim lighting, tropical prints and lots of greenery to accent the glittering Miami bayfront.

Located on Brickell Point at 302 Brickell Key Drive, Delilah is the Miami outpost of L.A.'s swanky celebrity hotspot, which has a third location in Vegas. Our reviewer awarded the nostalgia-soaked supper club five stars for its sophisticated, old-school service and decadent American dishes like a $120 strip steak with a $32 add-on stone crab claw.

Though the outdoor terrace technically adds more seating to the restaurant, we can't imagine reservations becoming any easier at Delilah anytime soon.