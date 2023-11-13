You can now go ice skating on the beach in South Florida

Florida is the only place in the country where we actually import snow for snow days. Yes, northern folk, you read that right. For a brief blip of the year we want the semblance of winter so badly that we will make winter happen no matter how and no matter where – even if it’s on a beach!

Through January 21st, you can glide across a 4,000 square foot synthetic ice rink at Las Olas Oceanside Park. The Wonderland Rink is the rink that’ll never melt; it’s composed of self-moisturizing, seamless tongue-and-groove panels for skaters to glide and turn as they would on conventional ice – except in 75 degree weather. Plus it’s open through 10pm, perfect for a holiday-themed date night after dining at one of Fort Lauderdale’s best restaurants.

The Wonderland Rink is part of a larger holiday experience at Las Olas Oceanside Park, which includes a holiday market, holiday movie screenings (from Harry Potter to Happy Feet), visits with Santa, visits from your favorite holiday characters and live music for the next seven weeks. Wondering when to go? Don't miss the illumination of 50,000 holiday lights this Thursday, November 16th to kick start the holiday spirit.