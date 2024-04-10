You can take a course on Taylor Swift at the University of Miami this fall

The University of Miami takes its responsibility to future generations very seriously. The most recent example: a new course tracing the genius of Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, enrollment opened for STC 290: The Mastermind of the Taylor Swift Brand, a strategic communications elective being offered this fall. The class, capped at 150 students, is open to all majors and fulfills the university's new Communication Literacy minor.

Taught by associate professor Dr. Alyse Renee Lancaster, STC 290 examines Swift's meteoric rise, her massive cultural sway and the pivotal role social media has played in her billion-dollar brand. Students will unpack Swift's strategies for garnering her fiercely loyal, cross-generational global audience.

The U isn't the only major university offering a course focused on the elite pop star. Berklee College of Music, Stanford and Rice Universities also have Taylor Swift-based classes this year, including classes covering the artist's song compositions and lyrical evolution. Last spring, the University of Missouri offered "Taylor Swiftory: History & Literature Through Taylor Swift."

The University of Texas at Austin and New York University's Clive Davis Institute also taught courses covering her music in 2022. In Miami fashion, we're a bit more interested in learning about Swift's money and power. Will this city's influencer-obsessed youth have the attention spans to take notes?