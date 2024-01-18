Goth parties are having a moment in Miami

In a city rampant with reggaeton music and scantily-clad bottle girls, you may be surprised to find a decidedly darker music scene in Miami: Goth parties. If visions of heavy eyeliner & doom-swaying dancers come to mind, you’re not wrong, but there’s a lot more to be discovered. Goth spans a range of sounds and styles, like any genre of music. Pop into a Goth party and you may hear familiar favorites like Bauhaus, Depeche Mode, or Siouxsie and the Banshees…or you may walk into something entirely different. Synthpop, ‘80s new wave, post-punk, industrial, darkwave, even bits of techno fall into the Goth category – all which translates into a deliciously diverse subculture.

So where to start? We spoke with two of Miami’s OG Goth party organizers – Shirl Legion of Malicia Goth Nights, and Lizz Dominguez of ZZ Bookings – for the skin on the local scene. Here’s where to find the best Goth parties in Miami this season.

