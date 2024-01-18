Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rock Band Goth Parties
Photography: Shutterstock/Roman Voloshyn

Goth parties are having a moment in Miami

Here’s where to sink your teeth into this vampy scene.

Caitlin Driscoll
Written by
Caitlin Driscoll
Advertising

In a city rampant with reggaeton music and scantily-clad bottle girls, you may be surprised to find a decidedly darker music scene in Miami: Goth parties. If visions of heavy eyeliner & doom-swaying dancers come to mind, you’re not wrong, but there’s a lot more to be discovered. Goth spans a range of sounds and styles, like any genre of music. Pop into a Goth party and you may hear familiar favorites like Bauhaus, Depeche Mode, or Siouxsie and the Banshees…or you may walk into something entirely different. Synthpop, ‘80s new wave, post-punk, industrial, darkwave, even bits of techno fall into the Goth category – all which translates into a deliciously diverse subculture. 

So where to start? We spoke with two of Miami’s OG Goth party organizers – Shirl Legion of Malicia Goth Nights, and Lizz Dominguez of ZZ Bookings – for the skin on the local scene. Here’s where to find the best Goth parties in Miami this season.

Recommended: Miami Nightlife: A Complete Guide

Domicile

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Domicile (@domicile.miami)

Another surprising find, Domicile in Little Haiti is a new-ish nightclub in a raw, industrial-style warehouse space complete with metal scaffolding ripe for climbing. Music is the main event here, with sweaty dancing as a close second. Check out their Instagram for regular collabs with Malicia Goth Nights, one of Miami’s longest-running parties for creatures of the night. “We’re always adding different twists to Malicia, stepping out of bounds to explore what Goth is,” says Legion. “Some parties lean industrial, others more ‘80s — but it’s always a big dance party.” You’ll find Dominguez on the dancefloor, too. “I love having a night off and heading out to Domicile for the Malicia Party. So much fun!”

Bar Nancy
Photograph: Courtesy Bar Nancy

Bar Nancy

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Goth night in Little Havana may sound like an oxymoron, but it is in fact a real thing – and a fun thing, too. Local watering hole Bar Nancy offers a more casual introduction to the scene with monthly STRANGELOVE parties, dark wave DJ sets, and occasional Goth karaoke nights mixed into its wildly-varied social calendar. This place fills up quickly, so come early for an excellent cocktail and “coffin classics” before things take a turn for the dark side. The later it gets, the heavier the music – just the way we like it.

Read review
Advertising

The Sandbox Stage

You probably wouldn’t find The Sandbox Stage if you didn’t know where to look. Tucked behind an unsuspecting sports bar, this black box-style music venue in North Miami Beach is quickly becoming a haven for local musicians and music lovers alike. “We have some really exciting live music events lined up here,” says Dominguez. Stay tuned to their Instagram for upcoming shows by Obsidian and Blood Orchid, two homegrown Florida bands, and a big World Goth Day celebration this summer.
The Corner
Photograph: Courtesy The Corner

The Corner

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Tapas bars
  • Park West
  • price 2 of 4

For a tiny cocktail bar, this place has some serious music chops. Along with its weekly jazz night, the aptly-named Corner Bar in Downtown hosts monthly goth parties with Miami’s own DJ Rippin Kittin at the helm. The party rocks on from 10 pm to 5 am, perfect for all you nocturnal bats. 

Read review
Advertising

Hexed Miami

Part local party, part community board, Hexed Miami has been a go-to resource for South Florida’s Goth scene for over 14 years. Organizers are celebrating big this year with a range of party collabs and live music events all season long. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for all the coffin counterculture in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and beyond. 

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.