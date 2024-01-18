Goth parties are having a moment in Miami

Domicile
Another surprising find, Domicile in Little Haiti is a new-ish nightclub in a raw, industrial-style warehouse space complete with metal scaffolding ripe for climbing. Music is the main event here, with sweaty dancing as a close second. Check out their Instagram for regular collabs with Malicia Goth Nights, one of Miami’s longest-running parties for creatures of the night. “We’re always adding different twists to Malicia, stepping out of bounds to explore what Goth is,” says Legion. “Some parties lean industrial, others more ‘80s — but it’s always a big dance party.” You’ll find Dominguez on the dancefloor, too. “I love having a night off and heading out to Domicile for the Malicia Party. So much fun!”