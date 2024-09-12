I sat down the other night with a friend at Blue Collar, and he told me something I hadn’t realized. Twelve years ago, he went on a blind date at the diminutive MiMo restaurant, and that’s how he met his now wife.

Of course, he’s not the only local with a little place in his heart for Blue Collar. It’s a restaurant we go to precisely because of its nostalgia. They folks here are friendly in a way you don’t see often around these parts, but the menu is also full of delicious, grown-up versions of familiar American favorites.

Blue Collar recently vacated its original MiMo space of 12 years and moved directly across the street, which gave us a good excuse to go in and refresh our review. Now, there’s a much larger outdoor patio and bar where I spied a couple of Miami’s best chefs enjoying a before-service drink. Reassuringly, it felt like the whole neighborhood had stopped by for happy hour.

Inside, it’s more gussied up than the old spot, thanks to an impressive rainfall chandelier, pretty blue walls and brass and wood accents. My buddy and I ordered gimlets that came in cute coupe glasses, with cocktail shakers on the side for refills. We sipped them as we ate Latkes Royale—a tuxedo-clad version of the ones from Hannukah, with neon orange smoked trout roe, chives and crème fraiche.

About then, Blue Collar chef/owner Daniel Serfer stopped by to say hello. Years ago, he’d given my pal recipes for some of the dishes they’d ordered on that blind date, so he could recreate them at home for an anniversary. Not all chefs would do that. Good dude.

Our meal continued with an assortment of excellent Blue Collar classics, like the backyard burger on a griddled Portuguese bun, a side of sweet-braised cabbage and, of course, a slice of the famous Key lime pie, fluffy and tangy from limes squeezed in-house.

The new space is far more grown-up than before—and bigger, but not overwhelmingly so. Still, it’s the same old Blue Collar you’d hope to find, full of the sort of honest, comforting dishes and people that make for the best memories.